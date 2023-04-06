DuBOIS — Sandy Township High School Alumni Association is revising information concerning its lunch and scholarship application.
The final social and lunch will be held Saturday, May 27 at Hoss’s Steak House on Liberty Boulevard, DuBois. All graduation classes are welcome to attend and should contact classmates who live outside the area. Social time will be at noon prior to lunch at 1 p.m. Space is limited in the restaurant’s group meeting room.
Attendees will order from the menu. To make a reservation, alumni should call Judy (Hockin) Miller at 814-371-3688. Leave your name and class. A brief business meeting will be conducted after lunch. The deadline for reservations is May 20.
Applications for the “association’s” scholarship have been sent to the local school’s guidance departments (DuBois, Baptist Academy, Catholic Christian, Vo Tech, and Brockway). All other students should contact Ethel Yanek for an application.
For applicants to qualify for the scholarship, they must be a 2023 high school graduate and be a descendent of a Sandy H.S. alumnus. Applications are to be forwarded to Ethel Yanek, 5584 Wayne Road, DuBois, PA 15801 or egy1@verizon.net. The deadline for applications is May 1, 2023. Applications received after the deadline will not be considered. The “association” will continue its scholarship program until the trust fund is depleted.