STATE COLLEGE — The Centre County Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) will meet on Saturday, Feb. 18, in the Orchid Room, Gardens Restaurant, of the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center, 215 Innovation Boulevard, State College, beginning at noon.
The SAR will be holding its annual luncheon in celebration and honor of the birthday of the nation’s first President, George Washington.
The featured speaker will be Dr. Jean Lee, who will speak on “The Adventures of John Washington, The Great-Grandfather of George Washington of Mount Vernon.”
Dr. Lee received her doctorate at the University of Virginia and is a professor of History Emerita at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Her research and teaching specialties are The American Revolution & Its Consequences and The Chesapeake in the Colonial & Early National Periods.
Dr. Lee is currently writing a book on the Washingtons of Mount Vernon & the plantation’s influence on the creation of the American nation.
Luncheon orders will be taken from the menu provided.
Anyone who is interested in the Revolutionary War and has a Revolutionary War ancestor is invited to attend. For more information, contact SAR Centre County Chapter President, Lynn Herman, at 814-861-0770.