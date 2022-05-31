DuBOIS — Sara Werner, a member of the Class of 2022 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Duquesne University, Pittsburgh. She was accepted into Duquesne’s Honor College majoring in biology.
She resides in DuBois. At Central she was the Treasurer of the National Honor Society and Treasurer of the Rotary Interact Club, as well as an honor student.
Werner was a member of the following athletic teams at Central: Gymnastics in grades 9-10 and golf in grades 11-12. She also served as the captain of her golf team.
She graduated from Central with college credits in college composition and speech through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College.
Werner received a Duquesne Academic Scholarship and a Rotary Interact Scholarship.
She is the daughter of James Werner and Christy Songer.