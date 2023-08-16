REYNOLDSVILLE — The following is the schedule for the 2023 Reynoldsville Homecoming celebration.
Thursday, Aug. 17
- All Day visit Veterans Memorial Park (East Main Street)
- 4-9 p.m. Food and craft/merchandise vendors
- 6 p.m. Opening ceremony (Main Stage)
- 6-9 p.m. DJ Mad Maxx (Main Stage) *Immediately following opening ceremony*
- 6:30 p.m. Reynoldsville Fire Department Touch-A-Truck (Main Street)
- 7 p.m. Relaxing Yin Yoga at And Now Yoga (459 E Main Street)
Friday, Aug. 18
- All Day visit Veterans Memorial Park (East Main Street)
- 1-7 p.m. - $1.00 swim day (Reynoldsville Pool)
- 4-10 p.m. - Food and craft/merchandise vendors
- 4 p.m. - Reynoldsville Fire Dept Bingo- doors open, quickies starting at 6:30 PM
- 4 p.m. - Reyn-Sykes Alumni Reunion (Catholic Church)
For more reunion information, contact Peg Zortman at 814-653-8851*
- 4-8 p.m. - Historical Society open (Corner of 5th and Main)
- 5-8 p.m. - Bingo (in front of library Main Street)
- 5-9 p.m. - Inflatables (Corner of 4th and Main)
- 7-9 p.m. - The Moore Brothers (Main Stage)
Saturday, Aug. 19
- All Day visit Veterans Memorial Park (East Main Street)
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Historical Society open (Corner of 5th and Main)
- Noon-10 p.m. - Food and craft/merchandise vendors
- Noon - Homecoming Polish Platter (Main Street in front of The Sub Hub)
- Noon-8 p.m. - Inflatables (Corner of 4th and Main)
- Noon-8 p.m. - Balloon Animals by New Beginnings Church of Punxsutawney
- 1 p.m. - Treasure Hunt (Near Main Stage)
- 2-3 p.m. - Marcy’s School of Dance (Main Stage)
- 4-5 p.m. - Jefferson County Line (Main Stage)
- 5-6 PM Punxsutawney Police Department K-9 Demonstrations (Football Field)
- 7-9 PM The Keep It Downs (Main Stage)
- 8 PM Homecoming Raffle Drawing (Main Stage)
- 10 PM Fireworks (launched near C.G. Johnson school/flood control)