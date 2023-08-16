REYNOLDSVILLE — The following is the schedule for the 2023 Reynoldsville Homecoming celebration.

Thursday, Aug. 17

  • All Day visit Veterans Memorial Park (East Main Street)
  • 4-9 p.m. Food and craft/merchandise vendors
  • 6 p.m. Opening ceremony (Main Stage)
  • 6-9 p.m. DJ Mad Maxx (Main Stage) *Immediately following opening ceremony*
  • 6:30 p.m. Reynoldsville Fire Department Touch-A-Truck (Main Street)
  • 7 p.m. Relaxing Yin Yoga at And Now Yoga (459 E Main Street)

Friday, Aug. 18

  • All Day visit Veterans Memorial Park (East Main Street)
  • 1-7 p.m. - $1.00 swim day (Reynoldsville Pool)
  • 4-10 p.m. - Food and craft/merchandise vendors
  • 4 p.m. - Reynoldsville Fire Dept Bingo- doors open, quickies starting at 6:30 PM
  • 4 p.m. - Reyn-Sykes Alumni Reunion (Catholic Church)

For more reunion information, contact Peg Zortman at 814-653-8851*

  • 4-8 p.m. - Historical Society open (Corner of 5th and Main)
  • 5-8 p.m. - Bingo (in front of library Main Street)
  • 5-9 p.m. - Inflatables (Corner of 4th and Main)
  • 7-9 p.m. - The Moore Brothers (Main Stage)

Saturday, Aug. 19 

  • All Day visit Veterans Memorial Park (East Main Street)
  • 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Historical Society open (Corner of 5th and Main)
  • Noon-10 p.m. - Food and craft/merchandise vendors
  • Noon - Homecoming Polish Platter (Main Street in front of The Sub Hub)
  • Noon-8 p.m. - Inflatables (Corner of 4th and Main)
  • Noon-8 p.m. - Balloon Animals by New Beginnings Church of Punxsutawney
  • 1 p.m. - Treasure Hunt (Near Main Stage)
  • 2-3 p.m. - Marcy’s School of Dance (Main Stage)
  • 4-5 p.m. - Jefferson County Line (Main Stage)
  • 5-6 PM Punxsutawney Police Department K-9 Demonstrations (Football Field)
  • 7-9 PM The Keep It Downs (Main Stage)
  • 8 PM Homecoming Raffle Drawing (Main Stage)
  • 10 PM Fireworks (launched near C.G. Johnson school/flood control)

