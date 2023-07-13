DuBOIS — Isabella Sciamanna is the recipient of the 2023 DuBois Area School Retiree scholarship. She is a member of the DuBois Area High School Class of 2023.
The scholarship is awarded to high school graduates who will be attending college to become educators. Since 1983, 53 scholarships have been presented to area graduates who plan to major in education. This year’s winner was presented a $1,000 scholarship at the annual spring luncheon by Mary Lou Trzyna and Linda London, co-chairwomen of the scholarship committee.
Sciamanna plans to attend Penn West Edinboro this fall and major in art education. While in high school, she was a member of the National Honor Society, Art Club, Book Club, and Newspaper team. She was also a Girl Scout and Bible school teacher at her local church. She also earned the Principal’s Choice Award for her artwork.
Sciamanna is the daughter of Nicholas Sciamanna and Lynnette Crawford of DuBois.
Applications for the DuBois Area School Retirees Scholarship must be residents of the DuBois Area School District. They must demonstrate academic promise and be accepted into the education curriculum of an accredited four-year college or university.