Clearfield Borough Police Department and the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. have partnered to create “Giving Trees” for area elderly and are again teaming up to spread some holiday cheer.
Elderly citizens in the Clearfield area, many of them are forgotten, living alone with no close family members or no family at all. Additionally, grandchildren living with grandparents who are receiving services from the agency could benefit greatly from a small act of kindness.
Last year, many individuals and organizations came together to provide truckloads of gifts and financial assistance for heating and medical needs. More than $14,000 was collected and sent directly to local fuel and utility suppliers to ensure our frail and elderly were warm in their own homes last winter.
The police department and CCAAA are partnering with the CVS Pharmacy, Shaw Public Library and Family Dollar Store of Clearfield, South Side Subs of Curwensville, and Leyo’s Supermarket of Coalport to host trees. The employees of CNB Bank, the state Department of Transportation, and Riverview Bank will also have their own trees and collect internally.
Tags will be hung on Nov. 19 at all locations and will be available through Dec. 17. The giving tree will offer the needs of many senior citizens around the area. Individuals are welcome to take a card, purchase and wrap the needed items on the card, and drop off the items and the card at either the Clearfield Borough Police station on North Front Street, CCCAA located on 116 South 2nd St., Clearfield or 600 Cooper Rd., Curwensville, or at one of the above-mentioned businesses hosting a tree.
Additionally, a “Giving Tree Fund” at Riverview Bank will be available. Anyone wishing to donate to assist the elderly with fuel/utility costs (heating assistance, water bills, etc.) this holiday season can drop off a check made out to “Giving Tree Fund” at any Riverview office (North Second Street or branches). Receipts will be available for tax purposes.
The money collected will then be evenly distributed among those elderly needing this service, free of any administrative charges.