BENEZETTE — The public is invited Saturday May 28 for the Second Annual Wapiti Waddle Duck Race & Festival in Benezette.
This fun and exciting event will be taking place Memorial Day weekend and is sure to make a splash. They will be racing rubber ducks in the Bennett’s Branch to see who will be our grand prize winners. Those participating could have the chance to win cash prizes including $1,000, $500, and $250 or one of many merchandise giveaways.
The festivities will begin at the Gurney Volunteer House in Benezette on Saturday at 9 a.m. with music, games of chance, raffles and children’s activities. Then the ducks will drop at noon from the foot bridge spanning Trout Run (parallel to the Benezette Hotel). The ducks will then float down Trout Run into the Bennett’s Branch and the race will end near the Station Road Bridge (beside The Benezett Store).
The Wapiti Waddle Festival will open at the Elk Country Visitor Center at 10 a.m. with food, vendors, live music and more. Vendors will remain open until at least 5 p.m.
They will be announcing the winners of all of the raffles and the winners of the Duck Race at approximately 3 p.m.
Persons can ‘adopt’ their ducks now and be entered into the race for their shot at those cash prizes. Ducks can be adopted through the Online Gift Shop (links below) or at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette. They will also have duck adoptions open the day of the event as well. Ducks can be adopted for $20 for a single duck or $100 for a Quack Pack (six ducks) can adopt.
The event will support the Keystone Elk Country Alliance.