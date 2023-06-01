ST. MARYS — Life and Independence for Today (LIFT) is holding its second annual Wine Walk in downtown St. Marys from 4:30-8 p.m. on Friday, June 9.
The walk will begin at the VFI’s office at the parking garage on Depot Street. Participants will walk through the downtown area visiting merchants while sampling beer, moonshine and distilled spirits.
St. Marys Insurance Agency is the event’s main sponsor. Elk Mountain Winery is supplying wine glasses and bags.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the LIFT office at 814-781-3050 or at www.liftcil.org. Tickets are $25 in advance, and $30 at the door.
For more information, contact Cindy Feldbauer at 814-335-7119.