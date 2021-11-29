BROOKVILLE — Downtown Brookville boasts a multitude of historic churches all in close proximity to one another. These churches perform great services both for their congregations and for the local community.
Most have probably never had the opportunity to cross the threshold of more than one or two of these institutions, and to marvel at their dramatic interiors and rich histories.
On Saturday, Dec. 11 from 1-4 p.m., there will be a walking tour for the public to get inside and celebrate Brookville’s churches, which have all been freshly decorated for Christmas. Tour groups will be welcomed into their sanctuary and pews for a special but brief program. People will perhaps meet the pastor, learn about church history or architecture, hear a prize organ or participate in a sing along. Children and young people are also encouraged to attend.
The free tour is being organized and promoted by the historic churches, along with three local organizations – the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce, Historic Brookville, Inc. and the Jefferson County Historical Society.
Historic Church Tour Schedule on Dec. 11, 2021:
- 1 p.m. Brookville Presbyterian Church –Main and White streets
- 1:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church –205 Jefferson St.
- 2 p.m. Grace Lutheran Church –160 Franklin Ave.
- 2:30 p.m First Baptist Church –101 Main St.
- 3 p.m. Holy Trinity Episcopal Church –62 Pickering St.
- 3:30 p.m. Immaculate Conception Catholic Church –129 Graham Ave.
- 4 p.m. Evangelical United Methodist Church –30 South White St.
Enter or leave the free tour at any point, and allow time to walk/drive from each location. Parking is available at or around many of the churches.