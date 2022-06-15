LORETTO — Saint Francis University congratulates the 816 students named to the Spring 2022 President’s List or Dean’s Lists.
To achieve either honor, students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.000 (President’s) or 3.500 (Dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.
The following local students were recognized:
- Gracie Azzato, Kersey, President’s List
- Matt Blose, Punxsutawney, President’s List
- Aaron Frey, St. Marys, President’s List
- Bailey Jones, Punxsutawney, President’s List
- Adeline McCafferty, Philipsburg, President’s List
- Parker Meholick, DuBois, President’s List
- Juliana Silveri, St. Marys, President’s List
- Jordyn Williamson, Philipsburg, President’s List
- Emily Glatt, Kersey, Dean’s List
- Tyler Gobert, Coalport, Dean’s List
- Garrett Hutton, Irvona, Dean’s List
- Jenna Ireland, Weedville, Dean’s List
- Brandon Ishman, Punxsutawney, Dean’s List
- Brandy Kitchen, Westover, Dean’s List
- Logan Luchs, St. Marys, Dean’s List
- Mary Maguire, Morrisdale, Dean’s List
- Alexandra Ochs, DuBois, Dean’s List
- Karley Petrone, Curwensville, Dean’s List
- Joseph Piccirillo, Brockport, Dean’s List
- Hailey Prestash, Philipsburg, Dean’s List
- Sidney Rowles, Irvona, Dean’s List
- Abbigail Uhl, Kersey, Dean’s List
- Alexandra Williams, Weedville, Dean’s List
- Daniel Wimer, St. Marys, Dean’s List
- Ashley Wruble, DuBois, Dean’s List