LORETTO — Saint Francis University congratulates the 816 students named to the Spring 2022 President’s List or Dean’s Lists.

To achieve either honor, students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.000 (President’s) or 3.500 (Dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.

The following local students were recognized:

  • Gracie Azzato, Kersey, President’s List
  • Matt Blose, Punxsutawney, President’s List
  • Aaron Frey, St. Marys, President’s List
  • Bailey Jones, Punxsutawney, President’s List
  • Adeline McCafferty, Philipsburg, President’s List
  • Parker Meholick, DuBois, President’s List
  • Juliana Silveri, St. Marys, President’s List
  • Jordyn Williamson, Philipsburg, President’s List
  • Emily Glatt, Kersey, Dean’s List
  • Tyler Gobert, Coalport, Dean’s List
  • Garrett Hutton, Irvona, Dean’s List
  • Jenna Ireland, Weedville, Dean’s List
  • Brandon Ishman, Punxsutawney, Dean’s List
  • Brandy Kitchen, Westover, Dean’s List
  • Logan Luchs, St. Marys, Dean’s List
  • Mary Maguire, Morrisdale, Dean’s List
  • Alexandra Ochs, DuBois, Dean’s List
  • Karley Petrone, Curwensville, Dean’s List
  • Joseph Piccirillo, Brockport, Dean’s List
  • Hailey Prestash, Philipsburg, Dean’s List
  • Sidney Rowles, Irvona, Dean’s List
  • Abbigail Uhl, Kersey, Dean’s List
  • Alexandra Williams, Weedville, Dean’s List
  • Daniel Wimer, St. Marys, Dean’s List
  • Ashley Wruble, DuBois, Dean’s List

