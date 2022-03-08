LORETTO — Registration is now open to the 2022 “STEAM Summer Academies” at Saint Francis University.
The STEAM Summer Academies are one-week, residential, immersive programs for high school students who are currently in grades 10 and 11 (and are at least 15 years old) and are interested in pursuing a career in science, technology, engineering, arts, or mathematics. This year we are offering programs in aviation, chemistry, psychology, engineering, pre-med, cybersecurity, and computer science.
Academies offered this summer are listed below:
- Aviation Academy (June 19 –24)
- Chemistry Exploration Academy (June 19 –24)
- Psychology and Neuroscience Academy (June 19 –24)
- Engineering Design Academy (June 26 –July 1)
- Pre-Med Academy (June 26 –July 1)
- Computer Science and Cybersecurity Boot Camp (June 26 –July 1)
The program fee per academy is $500. A $25 non-refundable application fee is due at the time of registration for each academy. Aid is available.
Students will receive:
- 1 college credit upon successful completion of the program and a $1,000/year scholarship (up to four years) at SFU
- Room and board on our beautiful campus
- All course materials
- Experiences in classroom and laboratory settings, along with hands-on learning
The application deadline is April 15.
Visit and Register today at https://www.francis.edu/steam-summer-academies