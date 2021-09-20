LORETTO — Saint Francis University’s bachelor’s degree program in General Engineering has been accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET, the global accreditor of college and university programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering, and engineering technology.
ABET accreditation assures that programs meet standards to produce graduates ready to enter critical technical fields that are leading the way in innovation and emerging technologies, and anticipating the welfare and safety needs of the public.
“We pride ourselves on offering a robust engineering curriculum within the personalized setting afforded by a small liberal-arts focused university,” shared Dr. Rachel Wagner, Department Chair and Associate Professor of Engineering. “We were pleased that the visiting accreditation team affirmed the direction that we have taken, noting that our program strengths include hands-on experiences, service learning, and undergraduate research”
Dr. Wagner also expressed gratitude for the dedication shown by the first graduates who have now entered the engineering profession. Grace Bailey, the first student to complete the program in 2020, secured a position with Curry Rail Services in Hollidaysburg. Coy Myers and Edward Zovinka, Jr., 2021 graduates, secured positions respectively with Lockheed Martin in Johnstown, PA, and General Dynamics Electric Boat, a Navy contractor, in Groton, CT.
Sought worldwide, ABET’s voluntary peer-review process is highly respected because it adds critical value to academic programs in the technical disciplines, where quality, precision, and safety are of the utmost importance.
Developed by technical professionals from ABET’s member societies, ABET criteria focus on what students experience and learn. ABET accreditation reviews look at program curricula, faculty, facilities, and institutional support and are conducted by teams of highly skilled professionals from industry, academia, and government, with expertise in the ABET disciplines.
ABET is a nonprofit, non-governmental organization with ISO 9001:2015 certification. It currently accredits 4,307 programs at 846 colleges and universities in 41 countries and areas.
More information about ABET, its member societies and the accreditation criteria used to evaluate programs can be found at www.abet.org.
For more information about the bachelor’s degree in General Engineering at Saint Francis University, visit francis.edu/general-engineering.
Saint Francis University (www.francis.edu) in Loretto, PA is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States. Its mission is to help students grow into compassionate, successful professionals through a culture of faith, generosity, respect, discovery, and joy.