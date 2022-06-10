ST. MARYS — The Elk County Community Foundation recently announced the scholarship winners from the SGL Carbon, LLC Scholarship Fund.
The SGL Management Team met with students who were selected to be awarded a $500 scholarship each. The awards were given to Luke Jansen and Thomas Slay, graduates of Elk County Catholic High School, who are both attending Penn State University. The St. Marys Area High School scholarship recipients are Andrew Gerber, attending Penn State DuBois, and Collin Kline, attending Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.
SGL Group –The Carbon Company –is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of carbon-based products. SGL has supported local students with this scholarship for seven years. The scholarship is administered by the Elk County Community Foundation which distributed over $277,239 in scholarship funding in 2022. These scholarships recognize high school seniors who have displayed outstanding qualities in academic achievement, leadership, and community service.
Anyone interested in establishing a scholarship can contact the ECCF at 814-834-2125 or visit www.elkcountyfoundation.org.