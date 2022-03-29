On March 26, Elk County Toastmasters President Shanda Kelsch battled it out against the top public speakers in the Toastmasters International Division C Contest, securing the number one spot for the second year in a row.
“Competition was tough this year,” said Kelsch. “There were many excellent speakers.”
Kelsch will advance to the next level of competition which is being held at the Toastmasters International District Convention on April 30, 2022 in Cranberry Township.
“I am really looking forward to being a part of the District Convention and competition this year. There are many wonderful people there. It’s always a great experience, learning opportunity, and adventure.”
For more information about Elk County Toastmasters and how to get involved, go to elkcounty.toastmastersclubs.org or call Cory Straub at 814-335-3203.