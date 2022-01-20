EAST STROUDSBURG — A total of 1,222 students, including Shawn Walsh, a Marine Science major from St. Marys, have been named to the Dean’s List at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (ESU) for the Fall 2021 semester of the 2001-2022 academic year, according to Margaret Ball. D.M.A., interim provost and vice president for academic affairs.
