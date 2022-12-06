EAST STROUDSBURG — East Stroudsburg University’s Department of Theatre will present She Kills Monsters Dec. 8-11.
The production marks the department’s first full length drama since February 2020 and marks the first full season of offerings since the COVID-19 pandemic. Shawn Walsh, from St. Marys will perform in the show. Walsh, a junior majoring in marine science, plays Chuck.
Curtain times for the production are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday (Dec. 8-10) and 2 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 11.) All performances are in the Smith-McFarland Theatre of the university’s Fine and Performing Arts Center, Normal and Marguerite streets, East Stroudsburg. General admission tickets are $15; ESU faculty and staff (with ID) and senior citizens are $12; students (with ID) are $10; and children under 18 years old $5.
Acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen’s She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans as she confronts the death of her estranged little sister, Tilly. While packing Tilly’s possessions, Agnes uncovers a Dungeons & Dragons adventure penned by her sister, beginning a quest to get to know her sister. Before long, Agnes finds that her sister’s fictional journey to save a lost soul is firmly rooted in the world of high school bullies and self-discovery. Filled with sword fights, demons, and 90’s nostalgia, She Kills Monsters is an action-packed adventure that shows us how to celebrate life again.
“Significantly, this production represents a new era of interdisciplinary collaboration between ESU arts programs,” said Jason Narvy, Ph.D., professor of theatre and director of the play. “Our production team drew upon the wealth of talent from both faculty and students in the art + media + design department, as well as our dance program. Everyone worked side by side to create the world of She Kills Monsters. Our students played a role in everything from the design of the show’s promotional poster, to the ambiance in the lobby before and after the show, to all props and armor.”
This production is recommended for audiences ages 12 and up as contains sexual references and mild language.
Advanced reservations are strongly suggested, but at-the-door ticket sales will be available. To make a reservation, or for more information, please visit esu.edu/theatre-performances, email esuarts@esu.edu or call 570-422-3483.