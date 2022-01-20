SHIPPENSBURG — Shippensburg University is pleased to announce the names of the outstanding undergraduates who have earned the distinction of being named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.
Local students include:
- Allison Dombroski of Houtzdale majoring in Biology with the College of Arts and Sciences
- Kaitlin Dombroski of Houtzdale majoring in Biology with the College of Arts and Sciences
- Elizabeth Peters of State College majoring in Communication Journalism with the College of Arts and Sciences
- Jeffrey Grimes of Curwensville majoring in History/Social Studies Certn with the College of Arts and Sciences
- Karissa Lewis of Wallaceton majoring in Mathematics with the College of Arts and Sciences
- Abigail Holenchik of Madera majoring in Psychology with the College of Arts and Sciences
- Nicholas Keith of Osceola Mills majoring in Criminal Justice with the College of Education & Human Services
- Elizabeth Cochran of Osceola Mills majoring in ECH Elem: Pre-K –4 with the College of Education & Human Services
- Jenna Mooney of Irvona majoring in Special Ed & ECH Ed with the College of Education & Human Services
- Alexander Agosti of St. Marys majoring in Management Information Systems with the Grove College of Business