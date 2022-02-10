BROOKVILLE — At the upcoming Friday, February 18th meeting of the North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania, Dr. Ben Ford will present a program on the Durham Boat.{/span}
Ford is a professor and Chair at the Department of Anthropology, Indiana University of Pennsylvania. His expertise is as a historic and maritime archaeologist who conducts research in the Great Lakes and Pennsylvania.
Durham boats were a vital part of eastern North American inland transportation during the 18th and 19th centuries, but are under-represented in the archaeological record. They were used in western Pennsylvania and throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Great Lakes to move raw materials and finished goods, and figured prominently in Washington’s crossing of the Delaware River. The discovery of a 19th-century shipwreck in Oneida Lake, New York, that closely resembles historical Durham boat descriptions allowed for an analysis of this vernacular vessel type.
This talk will present the Oneida Lake shipwreck archaeological data and compare it to primary historical accounts to argue that this is the first archaeologically recorded example of this vessel type.
The program begins after a short business meeting at 7 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church Education Building, located at the corner of Main and White Streets in Brookville. The program is free and the public is invited. For more information, contact Ken Burkett at 814-849-0077.