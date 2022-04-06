PUNXSUTAWNEY — Sandy McGuire, former Executive Director of Jefferson County Housing Authority (JCHA) retired effective Dec. 31, 2022, and the JCHA Board appointed Deb Shook, deputy director, as executive director effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Having joined JCHA as Deputy Director in September 2017, Shook had ample time to work with the former Director allowing for the transition has been a fairly easy one. Shook joined JCHA with previous housing authority experience and has always worked with housing, in one arena or another. Prior to coming to JCHA, Shook was employed by the Mercer County Housing Authority as a property manager. She obtained certifications in Property Management as well as Specialist in Housing Credit Management.
In addition, she also completed executive director training, and most recently completed Hearing Officer training, as part of her duties are to preside as Hearing Officer when tenants/applicants request a hearing. Deb was also employed for a time with the Mercer County Assistance office and has worked for many years assisting the needs of low-income population in many different ways.
Shook said, “Many changes had already taken place at JCHA over the past several years and changes will continue to come. JCHA has great staff, and every day we strive to move JCHA to the best possible place, and to provide the best possible service we can to our tenants and Housing Choice Voucher participants. Sandy was a great teacher, and I have big shoes to fill, but am confident we will continue to move in the right direction.
“I love the Punxsutawney area, a great small town, and have enjoyed my position with JCHA immensely. It’s always something different every day, and I like that.”
When not in Punxsutawney, Shook calls Jamestown home, where she resides with her husband, Terry and dog, Skype. Shook has 2 adult daughters, Carri, and Courtney. She enjoys traveling in the US, camping, and spending time with her one and only grandchild, Channing.