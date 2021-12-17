GREENVILLE — Thiel College’s Langenheim Memorial Library presented the 13th annual Library Research Awards and the Professor Evelyn C. Baer Exemplary Writing Awards on Nov. 11 in the library to celebrate the achievements of students nominated by their professors.
The Library Research Awards recognize and reward excellent research skills and student scholarship, and they also promote library instruction and collaboration between librarians and faculty. The Professor Evelyn C. Baer Exemplary Writing Awards separately recognize excellence in student writing.
“These awards showcase student scholarly research efforts, the library’s partnerships with faculty, and the broader college curriculum by infusing informational literacy (an all-College goal) into the fabric of our curriculum through library instruction sessions taught by librarians,” said Library Director Tressa Snyder. “I am excited to promote these awards every year and to see the joy shine out of the eyes of the students being nominated, the presenters, and the proud faculty who have been champions of quality research and writing. These awards truly close the loop in the education process at Thiel, encompassing the close personal attention that students receive from faculty and librarians and celebrating the learning and achievement that students gain from the high-quality liberal arts education they receive at Thiel College.”
Any faculty member who has participated in a library instruction session during the most recent fall or spring semester is eligible to nominate one student per class taught by a librarian. Winning students present their research during the awards ceremony.
Library Research Award Recipient
Locally, Molly Shepler ‘22, of Punxsutawney, an English major and 2018 Punxsutawney High School graduate, was recognized for her research work “Dialects and Linguistic Replacement: How Language Impacts Cultural and Social Perceptions.”