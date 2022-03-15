SLIPPERY ROCK – Slippery Rock University will be featured as a Pittsburgh Business Leader in the upcoming editions of Forbes, Fortune and Entrepreneur magazines.
This feature highlights the University’s accredited programs that aid in its award-winning career preparation and its job placement rate.
“This is a great opportunity to share with more audiences what we at SRU have already come to know about the value of a Rock Solid education,” said SRU President William Behre. “This type of exposure is important to distinguish our University and our students as successful leaders in our region.”
As the featured section intends to provide readers in western Pennsylvania with insight into the organizations that make up their community, the University saw the publications as a chance to position itself in front of influential business leaders as well as parents of prospective students throughout the region. Through the feature’s exposure, SRU continues its efforts in forging new relationships with local business executives. By establishing these connections, the University aims to increase career opportunities for its students, who are future leaders.
The Princeton Review and U.S. News & World Report annually recognize SRU as one of the best regional universities. Zippia, a career website, has also ranked the University No. 1 public college in Pennsylvania for getting a job after graduation due to its 94% job placement rate. The feature shares the benefits of enrollment for parents with high school juniors and seniors, which include the University’s committed full-time faculty, 23:1 student-to-faculty ratio, and wide range of programs and clubs.