ST MARYS — Each week, a student performer is selected for MarchingLinks.com’s “Outstanding Performer Award” for each Tournament Indoor Association (TIA) competition.
St. Marys Area High School senior Jaedyn Johnston was selected as the recipient for the week of Feb. 27 at the Region XI competition in Tyrone.
Johnston was selected out of 43 groups, and about 300 other performers. She is an integral player in the Indoor Drumline, has a passion for performing and is a committed team player and leader. Johnston is always fun to watch on the field or floor throughout the year.
St. Marys Area School District congratulates Johnston on her accomplishments.