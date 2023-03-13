ST MARYS — St. Marys Area High School student Abigal Pociask has been selected to participate at the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) All-State Vocal Jazz Ensemble April 19-22. The event will take place at Kalahari Resort in the Poconos.
Pociask is only the second SMAHS student to participate in this event.
Pociask is one of only 24 students accepted into the selective ensemble, which will be under the direction of Charlie Masters, Jazz director at Hatboro-Horsham School District.
Pociask submitted an audition video in January, and received a high judges score and “notice of selection” in February.