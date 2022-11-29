ST. MARYS — Ten students from St. Marys Area High School recently participated in the inaugural IU9 Chorus held at Coudersport Junior/Senior High School.
Students in grades 10-12 practiced for many weeks in preparation for the day-long festival, where they met for a full day of rehearsing and performing.
At the festival, Rylee Nicklas was selected to sing “A Million Dreams” from “The Greatest Snowman” for the evening concert.
The guest conductor was Andrew Dutko, director of choirs at Bradford Area High School.
Students participating include Lili McKay, Rylee Nicklass, Silas Schatz, Chloe Jesberger, Cassidy Mackenzie, Samantha Benson, Hailey Fannin, Maddie Gartska, Jasmine Midder, and Kiara Cheatle.