ST MARYS — Three St. Marys Area High School students participated in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) Region II Chorus Festival in Meadville Feb. 22-24 –Brandon Vollmer, Rylee Nicklas and Carmen Kopp practiced, auditioned and performed a remarkable concert.
The choir was under the director of Dr. James Niblock from Allegheny College, and featured songs throughout history and cultures, including “Cantique de Jen Racine,” “Miss Jane Austen,” “The Ghost of Molly McGuire,” and “Ride the Chariot.”
A special congratulations to Kopp, who came in fourth place in the Alto 1 section, earning a spot in the PMEA All-State Choir in April.