ST MARYS — Amelia Ginther and Jill Kline, trumpet players with St. Marys Area School District, auditioned and performed at the PMEA (Pennsylvania Music Educators Association) District 2 Jazz Festival in Erie Feb. 16-18.
They were both in the “Miller Band,” under the direction of Carl Miller, high school band director at Cochranton High School.
The Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the musical development of all Pennsylvanians.