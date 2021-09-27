PUNXSUTAWNEY — Rep. Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) will host his first Senior Expo on Friday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Punxsutawney First Church of God, 23 Skyview Drive.
Exhibitors from local, county and state agencies, medical organizations and other senior-focused organizations will be on hand to share their expertise and information about the wide variety of programs, services and issues important to seniors.
Free blood pressure screenings will be provided by the event’s co-sponsor Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
“Helping area seniors, individuals with disabilities as well as their families or personal caregivers connect with specialized resources to assist them in enjoying a greater quality of life is a top priority of mine,” Smith said. “This event promises something for everyone – free admission, health screenings, door prizes and light refreshments. Join us for a day of fun, food and fellowship!”
For more information, contact Smith’s Brookville district office at 814-849-8008.