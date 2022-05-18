MANCHESTER, NH — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2022 President’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.

  • Cassandra Michaels of Irvona
  • Thea Distler of St. Marys
  • Brandon Snyder of Punxsutawney
  • Corin Craig of Brookville
  • Amanda Smith of Philipsburg
  • Tanya Roberts of Wilcox
  • Lewis Charrie of Corsica
  • Dustin Couser of Punxsutawney
  • Timothy Komisar of Osceola Mills
  • Jacob Waslosky of Smithmill
  • Becca Ehrhart of Brookville
  • Cheyenne Fishel of Philipsburg
  • Mason Yoder of Punxsutawney
  • Michael Sterner of Frenchville
  • Lisa Wingard of Punxsutawney
  • Carly Shaffer of Wilcox
  • Kayla Hopkins of Reynoldsville
  • Joseph Fleming of St. Marys

