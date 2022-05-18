MANCHESTER, NH — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2022 President’s List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.
- Cassandra Michaels of Irvona
- Thea Distler of St. Marys
- Brandon Snyder of Punxsutawney
- Corin Craig of Brookville
- Amanda Smith of Philipsburg
- Tanya Roberts of Wilcox
- Lewis Charrie of Corsica
- Dustin Couser of Punxsutawney
- Timothy Komisar of Osceola Mills
- Jacob Waslosky of Smithmill
- Becca Ehrhart of Brookville
- Cheyenne Fishel of Philipsburg
- Mason Yoder of Punxsutawney
- Michael Sterner of Frenchville
- Lisa Wingard of Punxsutawney
- Carly Shaffer of Wilcox
- Kayla Hopkins of Reynoldsville
- Joseph Fleming of St. Marys