DuBOIS — Sophia Ginther, a member of the Class of 2022 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Duquesne University, Pittsburgh. Her field of study will be marketing.
Ginther resides in Falls Creek and is a parishioner of St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church. She has volunteered as an altar server and festival worker there.
At Central she was the editor of the Yearbook and an honor student. She was also a member of the National Honor Society, Mock Trial Team, Rotary Interact Club, and the Journalism Club.
She was a member of the DCC Players from 2013-2022, singing and acting in many musicals and plays.
Ginther was a member of the following athletic teams at Central: Volleyball (2018-2020), basketball (2018-2021), and tennis (2021).
She graduated from Central with college credits in college composition and speech through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College. She also earned credits in AP Biology and AP US History.
Ginther received a Duquesne Academic Scholarship.
Ginther is the daughter of Robert and Kathleen Ginther.