DuBOIS — The Soul Platter Cafe is open for sit-down dining this Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Take-out is also available.
The cafe, located at 28 E. Scribner Ave., DuBois, in the Garfield Mason Lodge building beside the Reitz Theater. Please use the front door or the side door ramp entrance.
The cafe is still struggling with Verizon Internet and has been calling them everyday, but remains without it. Therefore, they are unable to use the card machine. To take out, please call 814-503-2782 and leave name, number and pick-up time. If non-business hours, leave a message on the answering machine.
This week's menu includes:
- Entree: Open Faced Roast Beef Sandwich with Gravy, a side of Buttered Noodles, Zucchini Casserole, and Cucumber/Tomato Salad
- Panini: Grilled Roasted Vegetables with Cheese, Vegetables will be roasted together and include: Zucchini, Carrots, Onions, Sweet Potatoes, Beets, Tomatoes, and Green Peppers with a Balsamic Glaze.
Salad: Oriental Mandarin Chicken Salad, Roasted Chicken, Napa Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Chow Mein Noodles, Mandarin Oranges, Green Onions, Toasted Sesame Seeds, topped with Sesame Seed Dressing.
- Dessert: Chocolate Cake with Buttercream Frosting, or Blueberry Slab Pie
The cafe features home cooked meals and offers suggested prices. It is a pay-what-you-can establishment and is a mission of the First United Presbyterian Church of DuBois. Wooden nickels can be purchased to give to those in need of a meal. The nickel represents one menu item and is a great gift.
Due to summer vacations, the Cafe will be closed on Saturday, Aug. 5.