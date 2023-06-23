DuBOIS — The Soul Platter Cafe is open for sit-down dining this Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Take-out is also available.
The cafe, located at 28 E. Scribner Ave., DuBois, in the Garfield Mason Lodge building beside the Reitz Theater. Please use the front door or the side door ramp entrance. To take out, please call 814-503-2782 and leave name, number and pick-up time. If non-business hours you can leave a message on our answering machine.
This week's menu includes:
- Entree: Choice of pierogi lasagna (lasagna noodles layered with mashed potatoes, cheddar cheese, and onions) or Stouffer's copy cat vegetable lasagna (lasagna noodles layered with baby spinach, carrots, broccoli, onions, and Italian cheese). Either option is served with green beans and cucumber/apple salad
- Panini: Mild Italian sausage, provolone cheese, topped with sauteed peppers and onions panini pressed on an Italian bun, served with kettle potato chips and a dill pickle.
- Dessert: Ask about the current options.
The cafe features home cooked meals and offers suggested prices. It is a pay-what-you-can establishment and is a mission of the First United Presbyterian Church of DuBois.
Wooden nickels can be purchased to give to those in need of a meal. The nickel represents one menu item and is a great gift.