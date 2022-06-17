DuBOIS — The Soul Platter Cafe is open for sit-down dining this Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Take-out is also available.
The cafe, located at 28 E. Scribner Ave., DuBois, in the Garfield Mason Lodge building beside the Reitz Theater. Please use the front door or the side door ramp entrance. To take out, please call phone number is 814-503-2782 and leave name, number and pick-up time.
This weekend's menu will feature favorite picnic foods:
- Entree: Fried chicken, baby red potato salad, hobo beans
- Breakfast item: Quiche with sausage, peppers, onions and parmesan cheese served with fresh fruit cup
- Sandwich: Pulled pork Hawaiian-style with riced cauliflower slaw and potato chips
- Dessert: Cotton candy goodness or cherry cobbler
Note: The entree is ready by 11 a.m.
The cafe is a pay-what-you-can establishment and a mission of the First United Presbyterian Church of DuBois.