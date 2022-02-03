DuBOIS — Come join The Soul Platter Cafe in their new dining room. The cafe is open this Saturday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Take-out is also available.
The cafe is now located at 28 E. Scribner Ave., DuBois. The phone number is 814-503-2782. There are two entrances- the front door has snowflakes on it, and there is a side door accessible via ramp next to the Reitz Theatre.
This week's menu is as follows:
- Entree is Paige's Lasagna with green beans, bread and a side salad.
- Sandwich: Ultimate grilled cheese, three cheese, add bacon or ham, served with chips and a pickle
- Soup: White chicken chili soup with corn bread
- Brunch: Waffle bowl egg omelet with spinach, ham and cheddar cheese served with sour cream and a fruit cup
- Dessert: Decadent chocolate cake with white icing or peanut butter icing
Come have a delicious homemade meal where everyone is treated the same. As always, the cafe offers a "pay what you can" so prices are suggested. The little red food box and library box are still being stocked and located at the church for anytime offerings.
It is a mission of The First United Presbyterian Church of DuBois.