DuBOIS — The Soul Platter Cafe is open for sit-down dining this Saturday, July 8 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Take-out is also available.
The cafe, located at 28 E. Scribner Ave., DuBois, in the Garfield Mason Lodge building beside the Reitz Theater. Please use the front door or the side door ramp entrance. To take out, please call 814-503-2782 and leave name, number and pick-up time. If non-business hours you can leave a message on our answering machine.
This week's menu includes:
- Entree: Italian beef sandwich served with au jus pasta medley salad, kettle potato chips and watermelon
- Salad: Rainbow Salad, layered greens with blueberries, tomatoes, radishes, red onion, colored peppers, cucumbers topped with sesame seeds, served with homemade croutons, a hard boiled egg and blueberry lemon vinaigrette dressing.
- Dessert: Choose a fancy fudge brownie or refreshing strawberry cake
- Also available will be the following beverages: Sweet tea or pomegranate lemonade
The cafe features home cooked meals and offers suggested prices. It is a pay-what-you-can establishment and is a mission of the First United Presbyterian Church of DuBois.
Wooden nickels can be purchased to give to those in need of a meal. The nickel represents one menu item and is a great gift.