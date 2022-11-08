DuBOIS — This Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., the Soul Platter Cafe will be offering the Thanks for Giving Dinner.
Dinner will consist of turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and a pumpkin pie bar.
The Cafe offers a suggested price for meals.
To veterans, the meal will be offered at no cost in honor of their service to our country.
For take-out, please call us at 814-503-2782. Please leave name, number and pick-up time.
The cafe is located at 28 E. Scribner Ave., DuBois in the Garfield Mason Lodge building beside the Reitz Theater. Please use the front door or the side door ramp entrance.