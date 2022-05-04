ST. MARYS — South St. Marys Street Elementary School and the Community Education Center’s DISCOVER Partnership teamed up for the recent “Careers in Communities” Career Day.
Area business and community members were stationed in the elementary school gymnasium to talk about careers. Students in grades third through fifth participated and visited with three companies to learn what career opportunities exist. Students completed a career reflection during the event to guide them in exploring each career.
Those in attendance included Rick Brown, Meyer, Wagner, Brown and Kraus Law Firm; Joe Fleming, City of St. Marys; Jackie Lenze & Andy Gezzi, Contact Technologies; Jody Groshek & Amy Shields, AHUG; Ryan Grimm & Maddie Stanisch, Elk County Conservation District, Jennifer Wonderly, Northwest Bank and Sarah Goard, UPMC.
This event was coordinated by the Community Education Center’s (CEC) DISCOVER Partnership, a business and education partnership that is aimed at helping students “DISCOVER” what the region has to offer. If a company is interested in participating in a similar event, contact Amy Goode at the CEC 814-781-3437 or cec@communityedcenter.com.