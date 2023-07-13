PUNXSUTAWNEY — There will be a spaghetti dinner fundraiser in honor of the late Amanda "Mandy" Keith from noon-5 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at the Church of Good, 23 Skyview Drive, Punxsutawney.
All proceeds will go to the children of Keith.
Keith was known for love of her children, for her faithful service to her church, her ardent involvement with the Punxsy Christian School, her work at Head Start and her involvement with CYW and the adoption agency.
The cost is $10 per dinner for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. The dinner will include spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert. There will also be an auction.
Takeouts will also be available.