CLEARFIELD – A benefit spaghetti dinner for Animals Matter of Clearfield County will be held at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
AMOCC provides rescue services for animals in the community.
The dinner will be held at the community building on the fairgrounds.
Tickets are $8 and $10 if purchased at the door.
The dinner includes spaghetti, a dinner roll, salad greens and a desert. There will also be a basket raffle.
Those looking to donate food items can contact animalsmatternp@gmail.com or call 814-547-5087.