DuBOIS — Spherion Staffing and Recruiting in DuBois recently donated $1,000 to Square One, an organization committed to seeing people go from “surviving to thriving” in the community.
The donation is part of Spherion’s annual Community Giveback Program, which aims to highlight the efforts of local organizations that are creating change in the community, like Square One.
In celebration of its 30-year anniversary in 2022, Spherion Staffing and Recruiting took part in several give-back initiatives throughout the year.