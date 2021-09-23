DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic Spirit Week, a tradition since the 1980s, is underway.
Spirit Week was celebrated in a small way last year because of the pandemic, but it is due for a revival this year with some precautions.
Kate Kunkle, Student Council advisor and faculty member, stated, “Our DCC Student Council sponsors our weeklong event. The whole nature of Spirit Week has shifted to adjust to COVID protocols. We all look forward to the day when the students’ skits can be performed in the auditorium in front of a live audience. All aspects of the skits are done by the students.”
Co-Presidents of Student Council, Emma Suplizio and Morgan Tyler, said, “United Way Week is an amazing opportunity to give back to our community in a unique way. Here at DCC, that is very important to us, and this is one way that we do it. United Way week is very special because it brings us all together as a school, and it’s a lot of fun with the theme days and celebrations. We think it’s important for the younger kids especially, because it shows them that giving back and helping others is fun and rewarding at the same time.”
To raise money for United Way, each student is asked to make a monetary donation of $2 for the United Way.
According to Amy Gillung, DCC faculty, “During these times, especially in the midst of a pandemic, it is more important than ever to give back to our community. This week teaches our students the importance of the Golden Rule to treat others as you would want to be treated. It is important for the kids to know that there are people in our area who need help and you never know when the tables can turn. United Way is a great agency that helps many.”
Theme days are held throughout the week of Sept. 20-24 giving students a chance to dress in fun and expressive ways.
Throughout the week classes have been preparing their skits to be streamed for the middle school and high school during the morning presentation on United Way Day, Friday, Sept. 24.
This year’s theme for classes is careers:
- Sixth grade — Astronauts
- Seventh grade — Actors/Actresses
- Eighth grade — Law Enforcement/Firefighters
- Ninth grade — Musicians
- 10th grade — Teachers/Professors
- 11th grade — Medical
- 12th grade — Pro Athletes
The sophomore class was assigned teachers, and there is a rumor that several students will do their impersonations of some of the staff, according to school officials. The skits are always full of laughter and fun, and it is great to see the older students help and cheer on the younger ones.
After the skits, students from all grade levels come together for two activities prior to a picnic lunch and one activity after lunch. The games range from soccer to Kan Jam to board games. Everyone enjoys utilizing all of the school campus and being together.
Finally, the day ends with a Powder Puff game between the senior and junior girls. Shirts are already being designed for the event and the class coaches are already developing their strategies.
According to one teacher, “I love the way the whole school works together for a great cause and appreciate the class unity that comes from working together on a skit.”
Spirit Week is an amazing opportunity for new students to become a part of the Central family, officials said.
“From memories past to memories yet to be made, Spirit Week is a Central tradition and an event to look forward to each year,” according to school officials.