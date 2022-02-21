DuBOIS — The 18th annual spring cleanup for the DuBois area will be held the morning of Saturday, April 23, and hosted by Downtown DuBois Inc.
Individuals and groups may register now for an assigned area. The clean-up area is throughout the area including Sandy Township. There is no cost to participate.
Volunteers should pre-register by emailing DuBoisCleanUp@gmail.com or leaving a message at 814-375-4769 with a contact person’s name, phone number, number of participants and preferred clean up area.