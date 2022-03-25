DuBOIS — Sr. Margaret “Margie” Park, RSM, of DuBois, will be the guest speaker for Lenten Evening Prayer at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Catherine Church, DuBois.
Evening Prayer is a time of Scripture, music, prayer and message from a guest speaker.
This week’s speaker said her faith came from her parents, Mildred Park, a woman of deep faith, and her Presbyterian father, Charles Park, who gave her the seed of love for the Scriptures. When she was four years old, she would sit happily with Sister Maureen Pyne while her mother attended Mass at Immaculate Conception Church in Brookville. “Her joy left a permanent touch within me,” she says. Years later, she met more Sisters of Mercy while attending Immaculate Conception School and Mercyhurst University, Erie. The golden jubilarian taught at St. Luke School, Erie, and Msgr. Geno Monti School, Farrell, before teaching and serving for 10 years as administrator at Mercy Center of the Arts preschool from 1977 to 2010.
She also served on the leadership team for the Sisters of Mercy in Erie from 2000-04. Since 2010, she has been co-director of the Rural House of Mercy, which serves the DuBois Deanery in the Diocese of Erie. “God’s presence enlivens my experiences of sharing the Scriptures, visiting the frail and lonely, burying the dead, and serving the underserved in many ways,” she says.
All denominations are welcome, and the church is large enough for easy social distancing.