FALLS CREEK — St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church in Falls Creek is hosting the second speaker of the five-part series “Eucharist: Food for the Journey” on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. The speaker is the Rev. Msgr. Edward Lohse who is the vicar general of the Diocese of Erie. He will present on “The Eucharist as Welcoming and Belonging.”
The evening will include adoration, music, confessions, activities for children, and a light reception in the social hall. The evening will conclude at 7:30pm.
The next talk in the series “Eucharist: Food for the Journey” will be on January 12, Thursday, at 6 p.m. at Assumption Church in Sykesville. The third speaker will be thr Rev. Msgr. Richard Siefer who will present on “The Eucharist as a Meal.”
The fourth speaker is the Rev. Msgr. Charles Kaza who will present on “The Eucharist as Sacrifice” on March 2, Thursday, at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Reynoldsville. The final speaker is Rev. Fr. Ben Daghir who will present on “The Eucharist as Mission” at St. Michael’s Church in DuBois on March 30, Thursday, at 6 p.m.. All of these events will include adoration, music, confessions, activities for children, and a light reception.