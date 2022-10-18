DuBOIS — St. Catherine of Siena Parish, DuBois, is hosting the first speaker of the five-part series “Eucharist: Food for the Journey” on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. The speaker is Roben Daghir of St. Marys. She will present on “The Eucharist and the Family.” She is the mother of both a priest and a seminarian in the Diocese of Erie. She is the wife of Joe Daghir and the mother of Luke, Fr. Ben, and Nick Daghir.
Roben Daghir will speak on the importance of family and fostering vocations as a parent. After her talk, there will be an open question-and-answer period in which those in attendance can ask both Roben and Joe Daghir questions concerning family, being the parents of a priest and seminarian, vocations, etc.
The evening will also include Eucharistic adoration, opportunity for confession, music, and a reception in the church’s hall. The evening will conclude at 7:30 p.m.
The next talk in the series “Eucharist: Food for the Journey” is 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, Thursday, at St. Bernard Church in Falls Creek. Msgr. Edward Lohse will present on “The Eucharist as Welcoming and Belonging.”
The third speaker is Msgr. Richard Siefer who will present on “The Eucharist as a Meal” on Jan. 12, Thursday, at 6 p.m. at Assumption Church in Sykesville.
The fourth speaker is Msgr. Charles Kaza who will present on “The Eucharist as Sacrifice” on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Reynoldsville.
The final speaker is Fr. Ben Daghir who will present on “The Eucharist as Mission” at St. Michael’s Church in DuBois on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 6 p.m.