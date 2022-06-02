LORETTO — Saint Francis University congratulates approximately 700 students who received their degrees on May 7-8.

Students in the local region include:

  • Rachelle Armanini, St. Marys –Occupational Therapy, Master
  • Matt Blose, Punxsutawney –Finance and Management, Bachelor of Science
  • Olivia Catalone, Dagus Mines –Physician Assistant Science, Master
  • Mary Maguire, Morrisdale –Social Work, Bachelor of Science
  • Adeline McCafferty, Philipsburg –Health Science Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Science
  • Kara Mooney, Irvona –Occupational Therapy, Master
  • Sierra Nunamaker, St Marys –Accounting, Bachelor of Science
  • Elliette Park, Brookville –Organizational Leadership, Bachelor of Science
  • Kristen Reilly, Coalport –Accounting, Bachelor of Science
  • Sidney Rowles, Irvona –Nursing, Bachelor of Science
  • Juliana Silveri, St. Marys –Self-Designed Major, Bachelor of Science
  • Julie Stillman, Houtzdale –Business Administration, Master

