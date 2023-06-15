LORETTO — Congratulations to the 753 Saint Francis University students named to the Spring 2023 President’s List or Dean’s Lists.
To achieve either honor, students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.000 (President’s) or 3.500 (Dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.
President’s List
Gracie Azzato of Kersey, Aaron Frey of St Marys, Bailey Jones of Punxsutawney, DeAnna Kelley of St. Marys, Alexandra Williams of Weedville,
Dean’s List
Owen Bartlebaugh of Punxsutawney, Tyler Gobert of Coalport, Karissa Holt of Brockway, Brandon Ishman of Punxsutawney, Logan Luchs of St. Marys, Riley Maxim of Reynoldsville, Morgan McNaughton of Summerville, Parker Meholick of DuBois, Gabrielle Miller of Mayport, Alexandra Ochs of DuBois, Joseph Piccirillo of Brockport, Hailey Prestash of Philipsburg, Melena Templeton of Houtzdale, Lauren Timblin of Morrisdale, Daniel Wimer of St. Marys, Emma Wingert of Punxsutawney and Ashley Wruble of DuBois