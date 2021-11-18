LORETTO — With a nationwide shortage of qualified accountants, Saint Francis University is helping to recruit more talented high school students into this dynamic profession.
Saint Francis University in Loretto will guarantee a minimum institutional financial package of $25,000 per year, renewable for up to four years for those who meet specific academic standards and enroll in either the Accounting or Accelerated Accounting/MBA programs.
To qualify, students must have a minimum unweighted GPA of 3.30 (89 percent) and 1060 SAT or a 21 ACT composite. Students applying as test-optional must have a minimum unweighted GPA of 3.50 (91 percent).
In addition, the students must maintain all terms associated with Saint Francis University scholarships to renew their awards annually.
“We have one of the oldest and strongest accounting programs in the nation. This new initiative will make it more affordable for prospective students to receive a top-tier education in an in-demand, growing field,” said John Miko, associate dean of business.
The accounting program, housed in the Shields School of Business, has enjoyed a 100 percent graduate placement rate for the past five years.
Learn more or apply today at francis.edu/accounting.