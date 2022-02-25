LORETTO — The following local Saint Francis University students made one of the Fall 2021 Honors Lists: President’s or Dean’s.

To achieve either list, students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.000 (President’s) or 3.500 (Dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.

  • Gracie Azzato of Kersey
  • Owen Bartlebaugh of Punxsutawney
  • Matt Blose of Punxsutawney
  • Brandon Ishman of Punxsutawney
  • Bailey Jones of Punxsutawney
  • Mary Maguire of Morrisdale
  • Adeline McCafferty of Philipsburg
  • Parker Meholick of DuBois
  • Alexandra Williams of Weedville
  • Aaron Frey of St Marys
  • Emily Glatt of Kersey
  • Tyler Gobert of Coalport
  • Sara Hamm of Houtzdale
  • Karissa Holt of Brockway
  • Garrett Hutton of Irvona
  • Jenna Ireland of Weedville
  • Alexandra Ochs of Brookville
  • Joseph Piccirillo of Brockport
  • Hailey Prestash of Philipsburg
  • Juliana Silveri of St. Marys
  • Abbigail Uhl of St. Marys
  • Melinda Washburn of Ridgway
  • Jordyn Williamson of Philipsburg
  • Daniel Wimer of St. Marys
  • Emma Wingert of Punxsutawney
  • Ashley Wruble of DuBois

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos