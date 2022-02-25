LORETTO — The following local Saint Francis University students made one of the Fall 2021 Honors Lists: President’s or Dean’s.
To achieve either list, students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.000 (President’s) or 3.500 (Dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.
- Gracie Azzato of Kersey
- Owen Bartlebaugh of Punxsutawney
- Matt Blose of Punxsutawney
- Brandon Ishman of Punxsutawney
- Bailey Jones of Punxsutawney
- Mary Maguire of Morrisdale
- Adeline McCafferty of Philipsburg
- Parker Meholick of DuBois
- Alexandra Williams of Weedville
- Aaron Frey of St Marys
- Emily Glatt of Kersey
- Tyler Gobert of Coalport
- Sara Hamm of Houtzdale
- Karissa Holt of Brockway
- Garrett Hutton of Irvona
- Jenna Ireland of Weedville
- Alexandra Ochs of Brookville
- Joseph Piccirillo of Brockport
- Hailey Prestash of Philipsburg
- Juliana Silveri of St. Marys
- Abbigail Uhl of St. Marys
- Melinda Washburn of Ridgway
- Jordyn Williamson of Philipsburg
- Daniel Wimer of St. Marys
- Emma Wingert of Punxsutawney
- Ashley Wruble of DuBois