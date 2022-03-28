ST. MARYS — The St. Marys American Legion Post 103 held a seminar on flag etiquette for the entire eight grade class of the St. Marys Area Middle School.
This training included but was not limited to the meaning of the blue field, stars and stripes — why the strips are red and white, why the field is blue and why the colors red, white and blue were selected for the flag.
The students were instructed on the proper way to fold, stow and care for the flag. They were given the opportunity to fold the flag. Directions were given on how to display the flag and where it should be placed for different ceremonies or meetings including when it is displayed on a house or private property such a house or building.
The proper placement of the flag at a funeral was explained to the students and when a flag is no longer in the proper condition to be displayed the proper disposition of the flag.
The St. Marys Post has a mailbox located on the exit side of the building where a worn flag may be placed for proper disposal.
The legion members stressed the importance of protecting the national flag. It was also discussed that veterans gave their lives for this flag and the freedoms we enjoy in this great country — when veterans serve the place their lives between freedom and any foe who may want to remove that freedom. There is never a question of which freedom they are defending because they are defending all freedoms rather you or they agree or disagree with that particular freedom.
The instructors were Steven Bagley, representing the Post as 1st Vice Commander, Mickey Grolle representing the Burial Detail and Doug Yetzer, representing the Legion Riders.