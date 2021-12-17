ST. MARYS — The band Confederate Railroad from Nashville appeared at the Wildwoods Bar and Grill in St. Marys on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Playing to a sold out crowd, they entertained in their southern rock style with songs including “Trashy Women,” “Daddy Never Was the Cadillac Kind,” “Queen of Memphis,” “Jesus and Mama,” and “She Never Cried.” The crowd showed their appreciation by dancing and singing along to many of the hit songs.
Confederate Railroad won the Academy of Country Music’s “Best New Group Award” in 1993, and their second album reached Gold status only few weeks after its release. The band still has amazing staying power after all this time, in spite of being thought of as a “flash in the pan” when they first appeared on the country music scene in the early 1990s.
Danny Shirley has been the lead singer and song writer in the band since 1987. He gave a boisterous, energetic performance in spite of suffering a broken back in a freak accident at home in April of this year.
Rusty Hendrix on lead guitar has previously performed with Mark Wills and Sammy Kershaw, and has been with the band since 2009.
Mo Thaxon joined Confederate Railroad in 2014 and is featured on bass guitar and vocals. He was formerly a member of Dr. Hook and he had everyone singing along to “On the Cover of the Rolling Stone.”
According to Sandy Buerk from St. Marys Auto Body, she received a message from United Talent in Nashville a few months ago stating that Confederate Railroad would be returning from a concert in Maine and would like to come back to St. Marys to perform if she could find a venue. They had been to St. Marys twice previously, in the late 1990s and in 2012, and had been impressed by the hospitality by the Buerks and the entire town.
St. Marys Auto Body contacted Lester, Dee Dee and Alyssa Calla at Wildwoods to see if they would be interested in hosting the event. They were excited and contacted the local band “Average Joe,” and asked if they’d like to be the opening act for Confederate Railroad. So, there was excitement all around, as the quickly-made plans came together.
St. Marys Auto Body sponsored the show, and all the proceeds from the tickets were donated to a local family who are going through a hard time right now.